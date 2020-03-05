Scoop
The Ooni of Ife is Marking 5 Years on the Throne in Royal Style
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is celebrating his 5th year on the throne with beautiful photos. The traditional ruler also revealed his plan to empower 50 youths to become millionaires.
Sharing the news on his Instagram, the Ooni of ife wrote
The 1st year, 2nd year, 3rd year, 4th year, 5th Year and still counting, It truly is only the King of kings thus far. I feel very fulfilled to always be in the midst of the image of my ancestors – Ooni Oduduwa, Ooni Ogbogbodirin, Ooni Wumonije and the others.
I will now begin activities of my celebration of the 5th year on the throne of my forebears commencing from March 2020 and to be climaxed in December 2020. As part of the overarching mission of my Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYLF), I want to greatly empower 50 Nigerian Youths tagged Ground to Glory Millionaires, “G 2 G Millionaires”.