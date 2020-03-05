In Case you were Wondering why Chrissy Teigen wants to Do Away With Her Breast Implants, Here’s Why

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Chrissy Teigen has shared she got breast implants when she was 20, and she is speaking about her fear of complications if she’s to have them removed.

The 34-year-old said that she is torn about heading back to the operating table to reverse the procedure in an interview with Glamour.

Chrissy said she had her first procedure when she was a 20-year-old swimsuit model but has since had two children with singer husband John Legend. Now she would like to have her implants removed before undergoing a lift, but has so far been put off by the risks of surgery. She said:

Yeah, I did my boobs when I was about 20 years old. It was more for a swimsuit thing. I thought, if I’m going to be posing, laid on my back, I want them to be perky! But then you have babies and they fill up with milk and deflate and now I am screwed.

But I want them out now. If I could do one thing, it would be to have a lift. I think you’re supposed to replace implants every ten years. But when you have kids you think about the risks of surgery and I think, ‘This is not the way I want to die, in boob surgery.”

Chrissy said her initial reason for the surgery is to keep the same cup size and make her breasts rounder and firmer but all she wants now is a boob lift.

