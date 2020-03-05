Bambam and Teddy A’s Baby Girl is Here! Say Hello to Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan

Congratulations to Big Brother Naija’s Bam Bam and Teddy A as they officially begin their exciting journey into parenthood with the arrival of their baby girl.

The proud dad took to social media to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy with a selfie of himself in the delivery room and the name of the baby; Zendaya Folakemi Adenibuyan.

This is coming few days after Bambam, shared her pregnancy journey, she tweeted:

Pregnancy completely changes you, some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin, my complexion …..hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.

Teddy A and Bambam, began their relationship on Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ in 2018 and got married on November 16, 2019 in Dubai, UAE.