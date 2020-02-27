Scoop
Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam
Big Brother Naija star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam) shared a tweet of pregnancy journey that some mothers might relate with.
BamBam tweeted that:
Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.
Sound familiar?
Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.
— Bambam👑 (@bammybestowed) February 26, 2020