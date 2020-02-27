Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

Scoop

Say Hello to Nigeria's Newest Men's Basketball Team Member, Pelican's Jahlil Okafor

Scoop

Nigeria is getting back an Ancient Sculpture from Mexico

Scoop

Jussie Smollett is Sticking to His Story... "I am innocent"

Music Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Scoop

Maria Sharapova is Retiring from Tennis

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Osu is All About Self-Love in the Latest Issue of Exquisite Magazine

Music Scoop

The Switch-Up! Mr 2Kay has a New Look

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant is Suing Helicopter Company over the death of Kobe, Gianna & Seven others

Movies & TV Scoop

George Clooney wants to Buy Spanish Football Club Malaga

Scoop

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija star, Bamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (BamBam) shared a tweet of pregnancy journey that some mothers might relate with.

BamBam tweeted that:

Pregnancy completely changes you… some days I don’t believe I’m the one standing in front of the mirror. My skin my complexion… hormones have taken over. It’s amazing.

Sound familiar?

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php