Say Hello to Nigeria’s Newest Men’s Basketball Team Member, Pelican’s Jahlil Okafor

An American-Nigerian professional basketball player for the New Orleans Pelicans of the National Basketball Association (NBA), Jahlil Okafor is retracing his steps back to Nigeria.

Born to an Igbo father, Chukwudi Obika Okafor, and an African-American mother, Dacresha Lanett Benton. He is a distant cousin of fellow NBA player Emeka Okafor. Jahlil Okafor has opted to represent his fatherland by joining the Men’s Basketball team in Nigeria ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Nigeria’s basketball federation took to Twitter to make the announcement and welcome their new team member. It says

New Orleans Pelicans center Jahlil Obika Okafor will play for Nigeria this summer in the 2020 Olympics. Welcome, Jah! Jahlil is one of the most polished offensive bigs in the NBA.

Photo Credit: Jah8