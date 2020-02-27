Connect with us

Scoop

Nigeria is getting back an Ancient Sculpture from Mexico

Scoop Sweet Spot

Pregnancy has Been Great for Bambam

Scoop

Say Hello to Nigeria's Newest Men's Basketball Team Member, Pelican's Jahlil Okafor

Scoop

Jussie Smollett is Sticking to His Story... "I am innocent"

Music Scoop

Larry Gaaga is Dishing some Juicy Scoop as he Covers the 26th Issue of Tush Magazine

Scoop

Maria Sharapova is Retiring from Tennis

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Beverly Osu is All About Self-Love in the Latest Issue of Exquisite Magazine

Music Scoop

The Switch-Up! Mr 2Kay has a New Look

Scoop

Vanessa Bryant is Suing Helicopter Company over the death of Kobe, Gianna & Seven others

Movies & TV Scoop

George Clooney wants to Buy Spanish Football Club Malaga

Scoop

Nigeria is getting back an Ancient Sculpture from Mexico

BellaNaija.com

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A sculpture from the ancient city of Ife, which dates as far back to the first-millennium era, is back to its root.

The ancient bronze sculpture got seized by customs agents at Mexico City airport. The sculpture shows a man wearing woven pants and a hat, sitting with his legs crossed and holding an instrument.

The piece was delivered during a ceremony held at the headquarters of Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretariat. Julian Ventura, Mexican Deputy Secretary of Foreign Affairs, handed over the sculpture to Aminu Iyawa, Nigerian Ambassador to Mexico, and pointed out that “its immediate detection, authentication and diplomatic efforts allowed that the sculpture returned to the Federal Republic of Nigeria“.

She added that “Mexico and Nigeria are multiethnic and multilingual nations, therefore, they are committed to the fight against theft, robbery and looting of cultural property”.

Aminu Iyawa responding to the return of the ancient artefact said that “the return of this piece to his people, beyond a gesture of friendship, is an action that joins to the global call to return the heritage legacy that was once plundered to their countries of origin, many of them with a colonialist past like Nigeria and Mexico”.

This is great news as the world continues to discuss the plundering of art from several countries during colonisation, with the countries demanding that their stolen art be returned.

Photo Credit: Plenglish

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Mike Hunder: Are You Struggling with the Right Price Point for Your Online Course?

Abimbola Balogun of SoFresh is our #BellaNaijaWCW this Week!

Jeremiah Ajayi: You Don’t Have to Feel Worthless Because You Can’t Identify Your Passion

So Your Bestie’s Going Through a Heartbreak?

Adefolake Adekola: Can We Really Survive Without Bees?

Advertisement
css.php