Entertainment Week Lagos and Livespot X Festival Kick off With Fun Activities | Here Is What to Expect

EWL has officially kicked off!

The week of activities commenced with Impactful workshops throughout the day, followed by the Launch Party happening on the 13th of December! A fun and exciting way to start your week this December!

Showcases, exclusive parties, lab incubations, conferences, investor opportunities, tech engagements, and a music weekend will be taking place at different periods from today to December 18th, 2022.

Get ready for the experience of a lifetime. This series of events in Lagos will involve everything entertainment related. It’s going to be the largest gathering of like-minds in the entertainment industry.

EWL at Night began yesterday, December 13th December, with the Opening Night event! Get ready for great music, comedy, and all-around entertainment of course! The place to be tonight.

Yesterday’s Opening Night featured amazing performances by talented artists such as Fave and Skales!

These are the enlightening workshops taking place throughout the week:

The aim of the EWL Workshops is to provide our community with the skills, knowledge, and practical experience required to be successful in the present-day workforce.

Participants get to learn from educators and mentors, who facilitate through Masterclasses, Labs, and Tech Incubators.

Here’s the line-up of activities for the rest of the week!

There are a limited number of spaces available, to register for the workshops, Click Here

Key players from the global entertainment industry will converge at The Circle during Entertainment Week Lagos’ delivering enlightening keynotes, panel discussions, fireside chats, and think tanks.

From Alex Okosi, the Managing Director, of Emerging Markets, Youtube EMEA; Emeka Okafor, General Manager, Meta; Olumide Osundolire; Partner, Banwo & Ighodalo; Koromone Koroye, Managing Editor, Tech Cabal (Moderator); Yanmo Omorogbe, Co-founder & COO, Bamboo; Harmony Samuels, Record Producer, Multi-instrumentalist and Songwriter and many more. The brightest minds will meet to share and develop ideas that will shape the future of the entertainment industry.

The Deal Room, one of the first entertainment rooms in Nigeria, provides the ideal environment for pitching, negotiating, and knowledge and resource exchange for those in the entertainment industry, as well as for content creators and marketers.

The Exhibition, a creative hub, will be open for four days. A marketplace with an emphasis on tech, fashion, art, and music, which will curate an array of immersive experiences.

For four nights at EWL, enjoy great music and heart-lifting comedy. Great experience for guests to network and have fun.

The Livespot X Festival will run from December 16th to 18th, 2022, and will feature an array of headline performers.

Day 1 of the festival will be a commemorative concert celebrating ten years of Mavin.

Headliners will include Mavin All-Stars, who will perform hit songs from the group’s expansive music catalog.

To get your tickets for the Livespot X Festival now, Click Here or contact +234 908 722 6001 for table

inquiries and bookings.

For more info, visit

www.livespotnation.com

www.ewlagos.com

www.livespot360.com

For more updates, follow their social media pages via @LiveSpot360 @ewlagos @livespotx.

#EWLagos #Livespotxfestival

Sponsored Content