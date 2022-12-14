The Dangote brand is set to hold the 3rd Edition of its Salt Art Challenge | Here is how to participate

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Dangote Salt Art Challenge is an annual art challenge set to highlight, reward and connect with young art enthusiasts across Nigeria.

The challenge is holding digitally on Dangote salt’s social media pages. The theme for this year is “Tell A Food Story”. Dangote Salt wants you to get creative and create something unique that tells a food-related story.

Here is how to patriciate in the competition:

• Create an artwork that tells a food story using Dangote salt
• Record your creative process and final artwork in a video (not more than 60 seconds)
• Upload on your Instagram, and Facebook or Tiktok page, tag @dangote_salt, and use
the Hashtags: #DSACTellAFoodStory #DangoteSaltArtChallenge3 #DangoteSaltxCreativity

You must be following Dangote Salt on any of their social media pages to enter. They are @DangoteSalt on all platforms.

Here are the prizes to be won:
• N500,000 for the best artwork
• 2nd position takes N300,000
• 3rd position takes N200,000 plus other consolation prizes.

Entry closes December 30th, 2022
Details on the terms and conditions for participation are available below.

