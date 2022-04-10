Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Trendy Stories on BellaNaija This Week

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the weekend BNers,

Time to relive another series of thrilling adventures filled with love, movies, music, events, recognitions, lifestyle, good news, and more.

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wondered how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this first week in April.

This NYSC Member Captured Stunning Portraits of an Elderly Drummer & Sold Them as NFT – See His Reaction!

Dress Code said “Eko Glam” & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

Nigeria’s Tope Awotona, Founder of Calendly is 1 of 2 Black Tech Billionaires in the U.S & the Cover Personality on Forbes’ 36th Annual Billionaires Issue 👏🏾

Get to Know M.I Abaga’s Fiancée Eniola Mafe

FG Says Phone Numbers Not Linked To A NIN Will Be Barred From Making Calls

 

 

Photo Credit: @nimc_ng/Twitter

Mr Eazi Popped the Question & Temi Otedola said YES! Watch the Beautiful Moment ❤️

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

M.I Abaga & Eniola Mafe are Giving us all the Feels With their Pre-wedding Shoot!

First Look: Netflix’s “Blood & Water” Renewed for Season 3

Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope’s Son Made His Papa Proud at His School’s Cultural Day

“Power” Star Naturi Naughton & Two Lewis’ Wedding Looked Like A Fairy Tale

