Connect with us

Events Movies & TV Scoop

See All The Fabulous Looks at "The Real Housewives Of Lagos" Premiere in South Africa

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Events

Tobi Olanihun, Event Experience Expert, Launches TEPS Virtual events Platform: Here's how to Register

Events Promotions

Global Money Week 2022: JA Nigeria partners with CBN Bankers’ Committee to increase Financial Literacy in Secondary Schools

Events Music

Cuppy Delivered a Special Performance at her Grandmother Doja Otedola's 90th Birthday Celebration

Events

Leadway Assurance Celebrates the International Day of Happiness in Style

Events Features

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa's Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija's Oluwadunsin

Events Promotions

Tech4Dev & Microsoft empowers 18,000 Nigerian Youths + Awards 3.5 Million to #Digitalforall Challenge Winners👏🏾👏🏾

Events Music Scoop Style

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Events Music Scoop

Jon Batiste, CeCe Winans and Jazmine Sullivan Among The 2022 Grammy Winners

Events

See All The Fabulous Looks at “The Real Housewives Of Lagos” Premiere in South Africa

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It was a night filled with glamour and extravagance at the exclusive premiere party of the highly anticipated Showmax reality tv series “The Real Housewives of Lagos” in South Africa.

South African celebrities, influencers, and more came together in Johannesburg yesterday, and their looks made people stop and stare. Chioma Ikokwu came through with a head-turning look, and she did just that in a custom Weiz Dhurm Franklyn. Toyin Lawani looked absolutely fabulous wearing her high fashion brand, Elegante by Tiannah.

Check on it!

The Host with the Most: Bonang Matheba

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Showmax Naija (@showmaxnaija)

The Cast

Chioma Ikokwu 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Toyin Lawani 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tiannah Styling (@tiannahsplacempire)

 Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by _lasosa By Pam Pam (@_lasosa)

Guests

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaijaStyle (@bellanaijastyle)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Your Better Self with Akanna: Learning to Discern Truth from Propaganda

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin
css.php