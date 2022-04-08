See All The Fabulous Looks at “The Real Housewives Of Lagos” Premiere in South Africa

It was a night filled with glamour and extravagance at the exclusive premiere party of the highly anticipated Showmax reality tv series “The Real Housewives of Lagos” in South Africa.

South African celebrities, influencers, and more came together in Johannesburg yesterday, and their looks made people stop and stare. Chioma Ikokwu came through with a head-turning look, and she did just that in a custom Weiz Dhurm Franklyn. Toyin Lawani looked absolutely fabulous wearing her high fashion brand, Elegante by Tiannah.

Check on it!

The Host with the Most: Bonang Matheba

The Cast

Chioma Ikokwu

Toyin Lawani

Iyabo Ojo

Guests

