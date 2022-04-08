Connect with us

BellaNaija's Convo with "Star Trek: Prodigy" Cast Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie & Ella Purnell

Ese Eriata, Tomiwa Talabi, Lani Aisida & Bisola Aiyeola talk creating & maintaining a bankable brand on "Ndani Real Talk"

Check Out the Trailer for Inkblot's "The Blood Covenant"

Nimi feels insecure about Tamara - find out why in episode 7 of Ndani TV's "Love Like This"

L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of "Is This Seat Taken?" Season 2

Toke Makinwa Gives Her Honest Review on "The Real Housewives of Lagos" | Toke Moments

Who Had The Swankiest Fashion on "Young, Famous & African"? Watch Nella Rose Break It Down

Gbemi and Toolz Are Back! Watch the First Episode of "OffAir Show" Season Five

TNC Africa has a New Audio Series "Love, Music & Dreams" | Watch the First Three Episodes

Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope's Son Made His Papa Proud at His School's Cultural Day

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Star Trek is going into a new future with Prodigy, its first-ever computer-generated animated series.

Star Trek: Prodigy” is the third animated “Star Trek” series, following “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks“, but the first to be rendered entirely with computer-generated imaging and 3D modelling.

Captain Kathryn Janeway, Kate Mulgrew‘s iconic character from “Star Trek: Voyager,” is reprising her role in Prodigy. She co-stars with Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, and John Noble.

In this conversation with BellaNaija’s IK Nwosu, the voice actors, Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie and Ella Purnell talk about preparing for the roles, recording the scenes, and lessons kids will pick up from the show.

Watch the interview below:

Star Trek: Prodigy began streaming on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021. After the series was complete, it began airing on Nickelodeon on December 17

