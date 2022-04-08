BellaNaija’s Convo with “Star Trek: Prodigy” Cast Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie & Ella Purnell

Star Trek is going into a new future with Prodigy, its first-ever computer-generated animated series.

“Star Trek: Prodigy” is the third animated “Star Trek” series, following “Star Trek: The Animated Series” and “Star Trek: Lower Decks“, but the first to be rendered entirely with computer-generated imaging and 3D modelling.

Captain Kathryn Janeway, Kate Mulgrew‘s iconic character from “Star Trek: Voyager,” is reprising her role in Prodigy. She co-stars with Brett Gray, Ella Purnell, Jason Mantzoukas, Angus Imrie, Rylee Alazraqui, Dee Bradley Baker, Jimmi Simpson, and John Noble.

In this conversation with BellaNaija’s IK Nwosu, the voice actors, Kate Mulgrew, Angus Imrie and Ella Purnell talk about preparing for the roles, recording the scenes, and lessons kids will pick up from the show.

Watch the interview below:

Star Trek: Prodigy began streaming on Paramount+ on October 28, 2021. After the series was complete, it began airing on Nickelodeon on December 17