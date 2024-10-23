Somkele Idhalama Joins the Cast of “Star Trek: Discovery” as The Progenitor

Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama is taking her talent to new frontiers—literally. The actress has just announced her exciting role in the popular American science fiction series, “Star Trek: Discovery.” And if you’re a fan of Somkele’s performances, be sure to catch her in the series.

Somkele will be portraying The Progenitor in this groundbreaking series, marking a huge milestone in her career Taking to Instagram to share the news, she wrote,

“Guess who and guess where…it’s yours truly on the set of @startrekonpplus as ‘The Progenitor.’” She also shared an interesting fact about her journey: “I auditioned for this show for a good minute. I finally got a cool role, but then I contracted COVID-19 and had to pull out. However, I received another audition for The Progenitor, which ended up being the crowning moment of the episode, season, and show finale.”

This casting is an incredible win for Somkele, who continues to rise in the industry, building on her previous success in the award-winning film “93 Days,” where she portrayed a doctor fighting to control the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria. Her performance earned her well-deserved accolades, including the AMVCA Trailblazer Award.

Fans of Somkele will also remember her as the witty Yemisi Disu in the blockbuster hits “The Wedding Party” (2016) and its 2017 sequel. With each role, Somkele proves she’s not only versatile but also unstoppable.

See some behind the scenes photos of Somkele on the set of “Star Trek: Discovery”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Somkele Idhalama (@somkele_i)

Photo credit: Somkele/Instagram