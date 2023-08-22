Lonzo Nzekwe’s “Orah” Selected to Screen at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on


“Orah,” a revenge drama written and directed by Nigerian filmmaker Lonzo Nzekwe, has been selected to screen at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF 2023) in the Industry Selects programme.

Nigerian-Canadian star Oyin Oladejo plays the lead role in Orah as an illegal immigrant working as a taxi driver in Canada.

The producers had announced the conclusion of principal photography in December 2022.

The movie follows the “story of 15-year-old Orah Madukaku, who kills a man in Nigeria and flees the country without her infant son, Lucky. 17 years later, Orah is an illegal immigrant in Canada working as a taxi driver for attorney Eli Pope and his high-profile Nigerian client, Bami Hazar, who are both involved in international money laundering. After Hazar orders the murder of Orah’s son, she embarks on a revenge spree to bring Hazar to justice. When all her legal options fail, Orah resorts to violence to settle the score.”

“Orah” also stars Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Agape Mngomezulu, Morgan Bedard, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Oris Erhuero, O.C. Ukeje, Femi Lawson, Christopher Seivrigh, Angel Oduko, Tina Mba, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Ruby Akubueze, and Kelechi Udegbe.

