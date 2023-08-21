Movies
#BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week
The fun and excitement continue in week five in Biggie’s house of chaos. Somadina has emerged as the head of house in Monday’s games and therefore secured immunity from next Sunday’s live evictions.
There was a tie between Cross and Angel in this week’s “Pardon Me, Please,” and so all the housemates aside from Somadina are up for eviction in the next live eviction show.
See the highlights below:
It’s time for this week’s Pardon Me Please. Can you guess which housemate will get the highest number of votes? #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Adekunle has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week.
Ilebaye nominated Angel
Frodd nominated Angel
Mercy nominated Angel
Ike nominated Angel
Alex nominated Angel#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Congratulations to this week’s Head of House: Soma!
He has selected Alex, Seyi, Adekunle, and Angel as his BFFs.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/ucNb8yJedF
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Whitemoney has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week.
Venita nominated Cross
Pere nominated Cross
Doyin nominated Angel
Cross nominated Pere#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Big Brother: Kindly nominate a housemate for this week’s Pardon Me Please
Cross: Cross
Big Brother: Cross you are not allowed to nominate yourself
Cross: Okay then, Cross the boss.
Big brother: #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/FTyb520WPX
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Angel has nominated Mercy for possible immunity this week.
Neo nominated Cross
Cee C nominated Ilebaye
Soma nominated Angel
And that’s the end of the Pardon Me Please nomination session for today. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
There was a tie between Cross and Angel, so there’s no winner this week. All the housemates, except for Soma who is the Head of House, are up for possible eviction this week.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/DM96BJxD6P
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023
Housemates up for eviction this week are
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram