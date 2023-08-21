BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

The fun and excitement continue in week five in Biggie’s house of chaos. Somadina has emerged as the head of house in Monday’s games and therefore secured immunity from next Sunday’s live evictions.

There was a tie between Cross and Angel in this week’s “Pardon Me, Please,” and so all the housemates aside from Somadina are up for eviction in the next live eviction show.

See the highlights below:

It’s time for this week’s Pardon Me Please. Can you guess which housemate will get the highest number of votes? #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

Adekunle has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week. Ilebaye nominated Angel Frodd nominated Angel Mercy nominated Angel Ike nominated Angel Alex nominated Angel#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

Whitemoney has nominated Cross for possible immunity this week. Venita nominated Cross Pere nominated Cross Doyin nominated Angel Cross nominated Pere#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

Big Brother: Kindly nominate a housemate for this week’s Pardon Me Please Cross: Cross Big Brother: Cross you are not allowed to nominate yourself Cross: Okay then, Cross the boss. Big brother: #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/FTyb520WPX — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

Angel has nominated Mercy for possible immunity this week. Neo nominated Cross Cee C nominated Ilebaye Soma nominated Angel And that’s the end of the Pardon Me Please nomination session for today. #BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

There was a tie between Cross and Angel, so there’s no winner this week. All the housemates, except for Soma who is the Head of House, are up for possible eviction this week.#BBNaija #BBNAllStars #BNxBBNAllStars pic.twitter.com/DM96BJxD6P — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 21, 2023

Housemates up for eviction this week are

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)