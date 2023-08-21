BNxBBNAllStars: HoH Soma is the Only Housemate with Immunity for the Week

Connect with us

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

The fun and excitement continue in week five in Biggie’s house of chaos. Somadina has emerged as the head of house in Monday’s games and therefore secured immunity from next Sunday’s live evictions.

There was a tie between Cross and Angel in this week’s “Pardon Me, Please,” and so all the housemates aside from Somadina are up for eviction in the next live eviction show.

See the highlights below:

Housemates up for eviction this week are

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

