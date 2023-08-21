Burna Boy drops Tracklist for New Album “I Told Them…”

Burna Boy is back in action after dropping his sixth album, “Love, Damini.” He’s wasted no time and has just announced the tracklist for his upcoming album, “I Told Them…,” set to release this Friday.

The album boasts 15 songs, with three already out: “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” featuring 21 Savage, “Big 7,” and his remix of Byron Messia’s hit “Talibans.”

Other collaborations include J. Cole, Dave, and Seyi Vibez. J. Cole is on track No. 14 titled “Thanks,” Dave spices things up on “Cheat On Me,” and Seyi Vibez shines on “Giza.”

Burna Boy’s year has been incredible, marked by the summer anthem “Last Last” and sold-out stadiums across the globe.

His recent single “Big 7” featured stars like RZA, Busta Rhymes, Junior Mafia, and actor Shameik Moore in the music video.