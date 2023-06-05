Connect with us

Events Music

Burna Boy's Sold-Out 'Love, Damini' Concert at the London Stadium in 19 Striking Photos

BN TV Events Living

Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for 'A Better You' | Watch

Events News Promotions Sweet Spot

Amstel Malta Rising Stars Own their Moment on the AMVCA 2023 Red Carpet

Events News Promotions Scoop

Mikano Motors Partners with Trendupp Awards 2023, Offers Exclusive Car Prize for 'Force of Influence' Category

Events News Promotions Style

From Waves to Weaves: 10x10 Storms the Hair Industry with a 9-Day Market Activation in Lagos

Events Style

An Exclusive Look At The Inaugural Africa Soft Power Gala & Awards Night

Events Promotions

Commemorating Africa Day 2023: The African Village UK's Festive Event in London

Beauty Events

#BNBABetterYou: Meet Our Amazing Line of Speakers for the “A Better You” Series

Events Scoop

All The Must-See Moments From Lilian's Trip to Kigali for Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Beauty Events Living Style

Looking to Be the Best Version of Yourself? You Don't Want to Miss Our “A Better You” Series This June!

Events

Burna Boy’s Sold-Out ‘Love, Damini’ Concert at the London Stadium in 19 Striking Photos

Avatar photo

Published

3 mins ago

 on

Burna Boy made history by becoming the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the United Kingdom. The historic event took place over the weekend, attracting a sold-out crowd of 60,000 fans at London Stadium.

The Grammy-winning star captivated the crowd for the entirety of his two-hour performance as they fervently sang along to his lyrics and danced to his infectious Afrobeats.

The talented artist brought out a slew of notable stars to share the stage with him. Stormzy and Dave were among them, appearing on a massive merry-go-round. But the surprises did not stop there. Burna Boy also invited J Hus and the talented Jamaican vocalist Popcaan.

See photos from the show below:

Photo Credit: Michael Tubes
Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

#BNCreativesCorner: Beautiful Nubia is A Musical Conduit of Native Wisdom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Road Seller
css.php