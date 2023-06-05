Burna Boy’s Sold-Out ‘Love, Damini’ Concert at the London Stadium in 19 Striking Photos

Burna Boy made history by becoming the first African artist to headline a stadium show in the United Kingdom. The historic event took place over the weekend, attracting a sold-out crowd of 60,000 fans at London Stadium.

The Grammy-winning star captivated the crowd for the entirety of his two-hour performance as they fervently sang along to his lyrics and danced to his infectious Afrobeats.

The talented artist brought out a slew of notable stars to share the stage with him. Stormzy and Dave were among them, appearing on a massive merry-go-round. But the surprises did not stop there. Burna Boy also invited J Hus and the talented Jamaican vocalist Popcaan.

See photos from the show below:

Photo Credit: Michael Tubes