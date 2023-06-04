Connect with us

Burna Boy Delivers Historic Performance At The Sold Out London Stadium Concert

Avatar photo

Published

58 mins ago

 on


Afrobeats star and global hitmaker Burna Boy took his “Love Damini” tour to London on June 3, 2023.

Backed by his band “The Outsiders”, the “For My Hand” crooner delivered a scintillating performance at the sold-out 60,000 capacity of West Ham United’s London Stadium.

The singer treated the fans to a set list that included as many as forty-nine songs from his impressive catalogue of hits. The concert also had guest performances from the UK’s top artists like Popcaan, Stormzy, Dave & Jhus.

Catch some of the best moments from the concert below:

 

