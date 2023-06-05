Connect with us

Tayo Aina Spent 24 Hours with Davido & Here’s What They Were Up To

Moet Abebe shares her journey of overcoming low self-esteem & embracing self-love on #WithChude

Weight Loss & Nutritionist Expert AskDamz Reveals the Role of Nutrition for 'A Better You' | Watch

Hermes & Adesewa discuss Rich & Pretty Privilege on “BTS Reality Show”

Dolapo Grey Shares Her Pocket-Friendly Stew Recipe

Toke Makinwa Swaps Seats With Jeffery Isesele on “Toke Moments”

New Music + Video: Sola Allyson - Irin Ayanmo

This is How to Make Ghanaian Hot Chilli Sauce 'Shito'

Sheila Receives Bad News about the Funding for Y-Hub in Episode 2 of “MTV Shuga Naija” Season 5 | Watch

Beauty Tukura talks about Her AMVCA Win, Reality TV, & More on "Me, Her & Everything Else"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

In his latest travel documentary, Nigerian YouTuber, content creator and traveller Tayo Aina goes on you for 24 hours with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

In the documentary, Tayo shows an interesting glimpse into Davido’s inner circle, his private entourage, his team of talented people and his interesting philosophy on life.

Davido also talks about how he started, meeting Don Jazzy for the first time, philanthropic works, his plans, African music, hustling for his spot in the industry and lots more.

Watch:

