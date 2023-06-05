Tayo Aina Spent 24 Hours with Davido & Here’s What They Were Up To

In his latest travel documentary, Nigerian YouTuber, content creator and traveller Tayo Aina goes on you for 24 hours with Afrobeats superstar Davido.

In the documentary, Tayo shows an interesting glimpse into Davido’s inner circle, his private entourage, his team of talented people and his interesting philosophy on life.

Davido also talks about how he started, meeting Don Jazzy for the first time, philanthropic works, his plans, African music, hustling for his spot in the industry and lots more.

Watch: