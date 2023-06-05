Connect with us

Music

Iyanya Set to Drop "Love & Trust" EP featuring Joeboy & BNXN | See Tracklist

Music Scoop

Ayra Starr & Omah Lay Join Wizkid on the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" Soundtrack Deluxe

Events Music

Burna Boy's Sold-Out 'Love, Damini' Concert at the London Stadium in 19 Striking Photos

Music

New Music + Video: Eben feat. Mercy Chinwo — Oil On My Head (Remix)

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

Fill Your Day With All The Sweetness From Sunmisola Agbebi & Yinka Okeleye’s Wedding

Music

New Music + Video: Zinoleesky — A1 (Feeling Disorder)

BN TV Living Music

Tayo Aina Spent 24 Hours with Davido & Here’s What They Were Up To

Music

Burna Boy Delivers Historic Performance At The Sold Out London Stadium Concert

BN TV Music

New Music + Video: Sola Allyson - Irin Ayanmo

Music

New Music: Burna Boy — Sittin’ On Top Of The World

Music

Iyanya Set to Drop “Love & Trust” EP featuring Joeboy & BNXN | See Tracklist

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Afro-pop star Iyanya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited extended play titled “Love & Trust” on June 9th.

This highly anticipated project boasts a collection of six soul-stirring tracks, each bringing a unique and captivating flavour to the EP. Collaborating with talented artist BNXN (formerly known as Buju), Iyanya delivers a powerful and emotive performance in their joint track titled “Sinner.” Additionally, the EP’s title track features the smooth vocals and artistic brilliance of Joeboy, further enhancing the already high expectations surrounding the release.

Fans can expect a delightful fusion of contemporary R&B, Afrobeats, and soulful vibes, all complemented by Iyanya’s exceptional vocal delivery and captivating storytelling.

As the release date approaches, Iyanya has also unveiled the EP’s artwork and tracklist. Check out the tracklist below.

  • Love & Trust feat. Joeboy (Produced by Semzi)
  • Woman (Produced by Shugavybz)
  • Allow (Produced by Niphkeyz)
  • Plans (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)
  • Sinner feat. BNXN (fka Buju) (Produced by Shugavybz)
  • Breakfast (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)

Pre-save here.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

BN Book Review: Scarred by Simi Joel | Review by The BookLady NG

Is Your Mind Eating Junk?

“Work & Life In Italy”: Our New Series with Imo Ekanem Explores the Everyday Lives of African Professionals in Italy

#BNCreativesCorner: Beautiful Nubia is A Musical Conduit of Native Wisdom

Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi: The Road Seller
css.php