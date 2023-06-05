Iyanya Set to Drop “Love & Trust” EP featuring Joeboy & BNXN | See Tracklist

Afro-pop star Iyanya is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited extended play titled “Love & Trust” on June 9th.

This highly anticipated project boasts a collection of six soul-stirring tracks, each bringing a unique and captivating flavour to the EP. Collaborating with talented artist BNXN (formerly known as Buju), Iyanya delivers a powerful and emotive performance in their joint track titled “Sinner.” Additionally, the EP’s title track features the smooth vocals and artistic brilliance of Joeboy, further enhancing the already high expectations surrounding the release.

Fans can expect a delightful fusion of contemporary R&B, Afrobeats, and soulful vibes, all complemented by Iyanya’s exceptional vocal delivery and captivating storytelling.

As the release date approaches, Iyanya has also unveiled the EP’s artwork and tracklist. Check out the tracklist below.

Love & Trust feat. Joeboy (Produced by Semzi)

Woman (Produced by Shugavybz)

Allow (Produced by Niphkeyz)

Plans (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)

Sinner feat. BNXN (fka Buju ) (Produced by Shugavybz)

(fka ) (Produced by Shugavybz) Breakfast (Produced by Xtofa & Shugavybz)

Pre-save here.