Ayra Starr & Omah Lay Join Wizkid on the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack Deluxe

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Mavin Records performing act Ayra Starr and Nigerian Afro-fusion star Omah Lay have been confirmed on the deluxe soundtrack of the much talked about movie, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.

The Nigerian music stars join their counterpart and global music star Wizkid on the star studded cast of the soundtrack.

The soundtrack of the project as announced by American record producer and composer Metro Boomin also includes A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, Future, Don Toliver, James Blake and more.

Ayra Starr’s track features her and Becky G while Omah Lay’s track features Big Boss Vette.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to the 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and it was released on June 2.

Stream here.

Listen below:

