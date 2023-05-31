Connect with us

Wizkid, Future, A$AP Rocky & Offset Featured on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack

Here's a First Look at Lateef Adedimeji in "Rise of the Specter," the Sequel to "Anikulapo"

Catch the Season Finale of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

Join the Path to Youth Empowerment in the Animation and Post-Production Industry

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” on BN TV

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) Empowers Nigerian Creatives to Drive Economic and Social Change in the World

Susan Pwajok Joins MTV Base's Culture Squad!

Watch the First Teaser of Niyi Akinmolayan’s Upcoming Live-Action Film “Mikolo“

Watch Episode 8 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

"Battle On Buka Street" Co-Director Tobi Makinde Shares His Story, Working with Funke Akindele & More

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on


Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has been confirmed to appear on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated animation, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

American record producer and composer Metro Boomin announced the news on his official social media page.

Metro Boomin posted an illustrated photo of Wizkid in an orange custom Spiderman suit and captioned it, “Wizkid is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2nd!! 🕷️🕸️🔥🦅”

The star cast for the soundtrack of the monumental project as enlisted by Metro Boomin also includes A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, Future, Don Toliver, James Blake and more.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to the 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and is set for release on June 2.

