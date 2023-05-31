Wizkid, Future, A$AP Rocky & Offset Featured on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack



Nigerian music superstar Wizkid has been confirmed to appear on the soundtrack for the highly anticipated animation, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

American record producer and composer Metro Boomin announced the news on his official social media page.

Metro Boomin posted an illustrated photo of Wizkid in an orange custom Spiderman suit and captioned it, “Wizkid is confirmed for the @spiderversemovie soundtrack available everywhere June 2nd!! 🕷️🕸️🔥🦅”

The star cast for the soundtrack of the monumental project as enlisted by Metro Boomin also includes A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Offset, Nav, Coi Leray, J.I.D., Swae Lee, Future, Don Toliver, James Blake and more.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to the 2018’s Oscar-winning “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and is set for release on June 2.