Here’s a First Look at Lateef Adedimeji in “Rise of the Specter,” the Sequel to “Anikulapo”

Kunle Afolayan took to his Instagram account to announce the exciting news, accompanying the post with behind-the-scenes photos from the set. In his caption, he expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating:

Renowned filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has shared an exciting first look at his upcoming project, “ Rise of the Specter ,” which serves as the highly anticipated sequel to the award-winning Netflix original movie, “ Anikulapo .” The 4-part series is produced by KAP Motion Pictures in partnership with Golden Effects Pictures and written by Sola Dada , who won the prestigious Best Writer in a Drama award at the AMVCA for penning “Anikulapo.”

The series is coming after the multiple award winning success of the ANIKULAPO Movie which ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks.

ANIKULAPO – RISE OF THE SPECTER takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

Rise of the Specter is Kunle Afolayan’s debut feature series with over 600+ cast and crew members, it promises to be both visually stunning and emotionally powerful enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.