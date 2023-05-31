Connect with us

Here's a First Look at Lateef Adedimeji in "Rise of the Specter," the Sequel to "Anikulapo"

Wizkid, Future, A$AP Rocky & Offset Featured on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” Soundtrack

Catch the Season Finale of Bimbo Ademoye’s “Teropi Secxxion”

Join the Path to Youth Empowerment in the Animation and Post-Production Industry

Watch Episode 6 of Biodun Stephen’s “Sugar Chops” on BN TV

Terra Academy for the Arts (TAFTA) Empowers Nigerian Creatives to Drive Economic and Social Change in the World

Susan Pwajok Joins MTV Base's Culture Squad!

Watch the First Teaser of Niyi Akinmolayan’s Upcoming Live-Action Film “Mikolo“

Watch Episode 8 of “The Olive 2” on BN TV

"Battle On Buka Street" Co-Director Tobi Makinde Shares His Story, Working with Funke Akindele & More

Here's a First Look at Lateef Adedimeji in "Rise of the Specter," the Sequel to "Anikulapo"

Published

55 mins ago

 on

The series is coming after the multiple award winning success of the ANIKULAPO Movie which ranked number 1 globally on Netflix with 8,730,000 views in less than 2 weeks.

ANIKULAPO – RISE OF THE SPECTER takes viewers on a journey through time, exploring the concept of reincarnation and the idea that our souls are connected across lifetimes.

Rise of the Specter is Kunle Afolayan’s debut feature series with over 600+ cast and crew members, it promises to be both visually stunning and emotionally powerful enough to keep you on the edge of your seat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kunle Afolayan (@kunleafo)

