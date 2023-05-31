Jemima Osunde, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja & Efa Iwara star in Play Network’s Upcoming Film “Hijack 93”



Nigerian filmmaker Charles Okpaleke has announced that he is currently working on a historical feature film based on the 1993 Nigerian Airways flight hijack.

The movie according to the filmmaker will star John Dumelo, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, Idia Aisien, Nancy Isime, Sharon Ooja and a host of other talented actors. The upcoming movie is produced and directed by the duo of Rogers Ofime and Robert Peters.

Charles revealed details from the film in a post he made on his official Instagram handle. He said;

“We’re on set shooting a feature film on a Nigerian Airways flight that was hijacked by some teenagers in 1993. It’s not been an easy journey shooting a film of this magnitude but with the help of my amazing cast and crew it’s been smooth. Shout out to an amazing producer/director combination @rogers.ofime and @robertopeters, their combo is out of this world! Shout out to my hostesses @idia.aisien @nancyisimeofficial @sharonooja and @jemimaosunde, you all gave us 100 as usual, thank you!

To my pilots @johndumelo1 and @iamefaiwara; you guys are amazing! They literally had to go to aviation school for 3 months to prepare for this role. God bless you guys! Shout out to my leads, the hijackers!!! I won’t reveal them until the premiere lol but the boys are the best I have ever worked with. They are killing every scene, and have this fresh, new energy that I think every movie needs. Some cast couldn’t make it, @sani.muazu @egonwosu and some others, as well as the rest of the crew, may God continue to bless you all as we embark on the journey of telling the first ever hijack story in Nigeria.

The aim is to ensure that our history is told by us, and for us, and God willing we will continue to do just that.

God bless Nigeria! Hijack93 is coming!”

