Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Movies

Cee-C tackles Skin Bleaching in Debut Short Film “True Colour” | Watch

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Cynthia Nwadiora, popularly known as CeeC, has dropped her debut short film project titled “True Colour.”

The film, released in collaboration with the reality television star’s film production company, Prime Take Productions, takes on the important subjects of bleaching, colorism, and body dysmorphia.

Written by Mary Matiki, Rotipin Tobiloba, and Ikenna Okpara, the plot follows the story of “Mrs. Davis, who bleached her child’s skin due to her past experiences and prejudice about dark skin, which led to a near-death experience for her daughter.”

Watch:

Avatar photo

