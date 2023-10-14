Connect with us

TECNO x BBNaija All-Stars Meet and Greet: Housemates Connect, Win Big, and Celebrate in Style

Veuve Clicquot Announces the Winners of the Bold Woman Award In Nigeria

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Eniola Badmus & More Showed Up for Wizkid at his Mum's Celebration of Life | See Photos

TVC Communications Women’s Network set to host 2nd Edition of Female Debate Championship

Africa Creative Market 2023: Elevating Collaboration, Innovation, and Intellectual Property Protection for Africans

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Sustainable Fashion In 2 Minutes With Veronica Odeka, Zara Odu & BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Ayo Mairo-Ese and Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani are set to Launch the SpeakHER Movement this October

On Wednesday, October 11, some of the stars of the BBNaija All Stars graced TECNO with their presence. The TECNO staff and ardent fans got the chance to interact with some of their favourite housemates. But this wasn’t the regular meet and greet, as the event was said to be an opportunity for the housemates to connect with their fans, create memories, and bond with the staff of the TECNO brand.

According to TECNO, it’s not just about technology; it’s about celebrating unity, passion, and the extraordinary journey of life.

TECNO, through fan polls, had different categories of awards to hand out to the housemates. Foremost, Neo and Cee-C stepped into the spotlight as the most stylish male and female housemates and were awarded N100,000 each. That’s not all; Whitemoney and Mercy were awarded the King and Queen of the diary session, respectively, and were also rewarded  ₦100,000  each. The dance floor was a treasure trove of talent as Alex and Soma were crowned the Queen and King of the Dance Floor and awarded ₦100,000 each.

The next set of prizes was for the first-task winners, including Soma, Cross, Ike, and Cee-C, who won a whopping ₦2,500,000, while the second-task winners, Alex, Sholzy, and Angel, also won their own ₦2,000,000 haul.

The climax of the night was the raffle draw, where the lucky winner, Pere, walked away with the coveted PHANTOM V Flip 5G. Pere, like other users, will get to experience the PHANTOM V Flip 5G with its screen, the freecam feature, and the power-giving planet screen. The device was launched at an event recently.

As the grand finale, TECNO left no stone unturned in showering each housemate with the CAMON 20 Doodle device.

This was not just a gathering; it was a  gathering of dreams and talent where the stars left hearts full of memories and pockets brimming with rewards. For more exciting updates like this, visit TECNO on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Sponsored Content

