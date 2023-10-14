Connect with us

Events Promotions

Less than 24 Hours: Glenfiddich Experimental Night Awaits

Events Promotions

TECNO x BBNaija All-Stars Meet and Greet: Housemates Connect, Win Big, and Celebrate in Style

Events Inspired News Promotions

Veuve Clicquot Announces the Winners of the Bold Woman Award In Nigeria

Beauty BN TV Culture Events Style

Here's How Banky, Adesua & Baby 'Zaiah Wellington Won Our Hearts In 'Àńkò' At Sanaa Beauty Launch

Events Scoop

Mercy Eke, Tiwa Savage, Eniola Badmus & More Showed Up for Wizkid at his Mum's Celebration of Life | See Photos

Events News Promotions

TVC Communications Women’s Network set to host 2nd Edition of Female Debate Championship

Events News Promotions

Africa Creative Market 2023: Elevating Collaboration, Innovation, and Intellectual Property Protection for Africans

Events

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

BN TV Culture Events Living News Style

Sustainable Fashion In 2 Minutes With Veronica Odeka, Zara Odu & BellaNaija Style | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Events Style

Pitching Your Fashion Brand To The Press: Recap Omawumi Ogbe's Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23

Events

Less than 24 Hours: Glenfiddich Experimental Night Awaits

Avatar photo

Published

11 seconds ago

 on

Lagos is calling, and the Glenfiddich Mavericks are ready to answer! the city is about to experience an epic dose of excitement at the Glenfiddich Experimental Night. Building on its legacy of innovation, this edition continues the tradition of uniting individuals who are truly Mavericks.

This is happening on the 15th of October 2023, and set your GPS to Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos. Here are some details of what participants can expect at the 2023 Experimental Night Concert

  1. Musical Performances:

Ready to bop your heads and sing your hearts out to your favourite artist’s performance? Glenfiddich got you, because The Experimental Night Concert will be a uniting ground for some of the industry’s finest artists, including M.I. Abaga, Mr. Eazi, Wande Coal, Style Plus, Made Kuti, Seyi Vibez, DJ Obi, and more. It promises to be a night of unforgettable musical journey.

  1. Cutting-Edge Visuals:

Are you a fan of the mind-blowing fusion of art and technology? If so, brace yourselves up for a fully immersive concert, as it promises to seamlessly blend live and 3D visual elements to create an epic storytelling display.

  1. Cultural Pride:

This event isn’t merely about music; it’s said to be a full-fledged celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, and one will witness a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity. A reflection of the imaginative #BoldFutures.

  1. Whisky Appreciation:

What’s the Experimental Night without Glenfiddich? Incomplete. As part of this experience, indulging in one of the whisky selections is encouraged as guests will get to sip on Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO bottles while revelling in awe of the limited edition sleeves.

  1. A Futuristic Experience:

The Experimental Night promises that participants will be teleported through time,  #BoldFutures promises to shatter boundaries, allow innovations to reign supreme, and unleash the inner sci-fi enthusiast of guests

The Glenfiddich Experimental Night promises to be remembered. Guests will be in the company of a crowd of kindred spirits. Glenfiddich is said to have a knack for uniting emboldened Mavericks, and this is a chance to party with them.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chibueze Damian (Baba Akara) Talks to Us About Selling Street Food for 25 Years in Today’s Doing Life With…

Smart Emmanuel: Learning to Reinforce Your Resilience During Trying Times

Ndam Ponzing: How BellaNaija Weddings Has Become My Source of Inspiration

Can Music Fans Use Cancel Culture as an Effective Tool for Advocacy?

International Day of the Girl Child: Let’s Teach Girls to Occupy Space
css.php