Less than 24 Hours: Glenfiddich Experimental Night Awaits

Lagos is calling, and the Glenfiddich Mavericks are ready to answer! the city is about to experience an epic dose of excitement at the Glenfiddich Experimental Night. Building on its legacy of innovation, this edition continues the tradition of uniting individuals who are truly Mavericks.

This is happening on the 15th of October 2023, and set your GPS to Jewel Aeida, Lekki Lagos. Here are some details of what participants can expect at the 2023 Experimental Night Concert

Musical Performances:

Ready to bop your heads and sing your hearts out to your favourite artist’s performance? Glenfiddich got you, because The Experimental Night Concert will be a uniting ground for some of the industry’s finest artists, including M.I. Abaga, Mr. Eazi, Wande Coal, Style Plus, Made Kuti, Seyi Vibez, DJ Obi, and more. It promises to be a night of unforgettable musical journey.

Cutting-Edge Visuals:

Are you a fan of the mind-blowing fusion of art and technology? If so, brace yourselves up for a fully immersive concert, as it promises to seamlessly blend live and 3D visual elements to create an epic storytelling display.

Cultural Pride:

This event isn’t merely about music; it’s said to be a full-fledged celebration of Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, and one will witness a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity. A reflection of the imaginative #BoldFutures.

Whisky Appreciation:

What’s the Experimental Night without Glenfiddich? Incomplete. As part of this experience, indulging in one of the whisky selections is encouraged as guests will get to sip on Glenfiddich 12YO, 15YO, and 18YO bottles while revelling in awe of the limited edition sleeves.

A Futuristic Experience:

The Experimental Night promises that participants will be teleported through time, #BoldFutures promises to shatter boundaries, allow innovations to reign supreme, and unleash the inner sci-fi enthusiast of guests

The Glenfiddich Experimental Night promises to be remembered. Guests will be in the company of a crowd of kindred spirits. Glenfiddich is said to have a knack for uniting emboldened Mavericks, and this is a chance to party with them.

Sponsored Content