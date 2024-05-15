Stella Damasus & Jaiye Aboderin’s Daughter Angelica Graduates from Columbia University

Connect with us

Congratulations are in order for Nollywood actress Stella Damasus as her daughter, Angelica Aboderin, has graduated from Columbia University.

The proud mom took to her Instagram page to celebrate Angelica’s achievement, which comes with an impressive detail – she attended the prestigious Ivy League school on a full scholarship. “I give God all the honour and glory. I am grateful for his love, grace, mercy and favour. Angelica’s grades gave her a full scholarship to an Ivy League college. Yes! Today I have the right to brag,” she wrote in her caption.

Angelica’s journey began in 2020 when she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. This accomplishment paved the way for a full scholarship to Columbia University, where she’s now officially a college graduate.

Angelica’s father, Jaiye Aboderin, was a well-known actor in Nigeria before his passing in 2004. There’s no doubt he would be immensely proud of his daughter’s achievements as well.

See more of her graduation photos shared by her sister, Isabel Aboderin. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Isabel Aboderin (@izzybelleimages)

