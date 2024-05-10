Connect with us

Kunle Remi, Bisola Aiyeola, KieKie, and More Stars feature in Inkblot's "Muri & Ko"

Follow Oluwadunsin's Journey to the Bridgerton Season 3 Premiere in Johannesburg, Courtesy of Netflix

Editi Effiong Joins Zero Gravity Management Film & Television Company

Alexx Ekubo, Timini Egbuson, Gregory Ojefua... The #AMVCA10 Nominees Vying for the Best Supporting Actor Award

Genoveva Umeh, Joke Silva, Eliane Umuhire... These Are The Best Supporting Actress Nominees | #AMVCA10

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti's Biopic Arrives in Cinemas on May 17 | Watch the Trailer

"It's a Story About Love, Female Empowerment" - Tiwa Savage on Her Debut Film "Water & Garri"

Watch the Trailer for Hamisha Daryani Ahuja's Netflix Series "Postcards" starring RMD, Sola Sobowale & Nancy Isime

Mo Abudu & Idris Elba's Short Film "Dust To Dreams" Enters Post-Production | See BTS Photos

See Cuppy Otedola's Chic Shine at Amy Winehouse's 'Back to Black' Biopic Premiere

Muri & Ko, an anticipated drama starring Kunle Remi and Bisola Aiyeola, is coming to a cinema near you. The film was produced by Inkblot Productions’ in collaboration with ace director Biodun Stephen and will arrive at box offices nationwide this June.

The excitement around ‘Muri & Ko’ is said to have been steadily building since Inkblot, the creative powerhouse behind hits like ‘Far from Home’ and ‘A Weekend To Forget’, announced its second collaboration with Biodun Stephen in February.

Their first joint venture, ‘Big Love’, was successful, and is said to be ranking among the top 30 most-watched titles on Prime Video in 2023. With Biodun Stephen’s impressive track record including Nollywood hits like ‘Breaded Life’ and ‘Picture Perfect ‘, ‘Muri & Ko’ is poised to be another blockbuster.

With the imminent release of the teaser, the Nigerian movie industry is buzzing with excitement and anticipation. Insider scoops also revealed that the ramp-up to the movie’s release in cinemas nationwide in June would come with different activities, with all the updates curated on Inkblot Productions’ social pages.

Joining Kunle and Bisola on Muri & Ko is a brilliant ensemble cast that includes Bucci Franklin, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (Kiekie), Charles Okocha, Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, Femi Jacobs, and Gloria Anozie.

