Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Spartans Brought Cee-C to Tears After Surprising Her with a House for Her 31st Birthday | Watch

Sweet Spot Weddings

Brittany and Kwaku Met at a Wedding - Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

Sweet Spot Weddings

Temi & Wale Went Bowling 5 Years Ago and Found Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

BN TV Style Sweet Spot Weddings

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

Sweet Spot

Laju & Pastor Emmanuel Iren Are Introducing Us to Their Baby Boy… Meet Kairos Iren!

Sweet Spot

From School Father & Daughter to Forever Love! Watch Inedoye & Made Kuti Share their Beautiful Love Story | #NedoMade2023

Sweet Spot

#NedoMade2023: Inside Inedoye & Made Kuti’s Super Beautiful Wedding Ceremony

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

Sweet Spot

Kehinde & Adebola Williams Have Welcomed their Baby Girl!

Music Sweet Spot

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed debut Baby Bump in Music Video for "You Do This One" | Watch

Sweet Spot

Spartans Brought Cee-C to Tears After Surprising Her with a House for Her 31st Birthday | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on


Reality TV star, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, celebrated her 31st birthday on November 7, 2023.

The birthday ceremony saw an outpouring of love from the BBNaija co-stars, friends, family members, and her fans the ‘Spartans’.  One of the standout moments saw Cee-C cutting the ribbons off the house presented to her by her fans. In her Instagram post about the ceremony, she said,

“Grateful beyond words! It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of love, support, and blessings on my birthday!

I can’t thank my amazing fans, family, colleagues, and friends enough for making this day one for the books. Your outpouring of love, kind words, and overwhelming generosity have left me speechless.

And to think that my incredible fans surprised me with A WHOLE HOUSE!
I’m still pinching myself to believe it’s real.
I promise to make you all proud every single day. Let’s keep conquering the world together!

Thank you!!!”

See highlights below:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

From Hustling for Bed Space at UNILAG to Making a First Class at the University of Ibadan, Read All The Topnotch BN Campus Stories 

Mfonobong Inyang: Celebrating and Inspiring Men Through the Story of Joseph

Nana Akua Amofa: Is the Use of Digital Public Relations Engaging Audiences Better?

Smart Emmanuel: Here’s How You Can Reach Your Objectives Even When Things Don’t Go As Expected

From Big Brother Naija to Bagging an AMVCA, Get to Know More About Elozonam in Today’s “Doing Life With…”
css.php