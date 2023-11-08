Spartans Brought Cee-C to Tears After Surprising Her with a House for Her 31st Birthday | Watch



Reality TV star, filmmaker, and entrepreneur Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, celebrated her 31st birthday on November 7, 2023.

The birthday ceremony saw an outpouring of love from the BBNaija co-stars, friends, family members, and her fans the ‘Spartans’. One of the standout moments saw Cee-C cutting the ribbons off the house presented to her by her fans. In her Instagram post about the ceremony, she said,

“Grateful beyond words! It’s been an emotional rollercoaster of love, support, and blessings on my birthday! I can’t thank my amazing fans, family, colleagues, and friends enough for making this day one for the books. Your outpouring of love, kind words, and overwhelming generosity have left me speechless. And to think that my incredible fans surprised me with A WHOLE HOUSE!

I’m still pinching myself to believe it’s real.

I promise to make you all proud every single day. Let’s keep conquering the world together! Thank you!!!”

See highlights below: