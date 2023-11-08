Brittany and Kwaku Met at a Wedding – Now It’s Their Own “Happy Ever After”!

One of the best places to meet the love of your life is at a celebration of love! Brittany and Kwaku are today’s lovebirds and their beautiful journey began at a wedding two years ago.

Kwaku was a photographer at the wedding while Brittany was a bridesmaid. She caught his full attention at the wedding and this prompted him to slide into her DM. What followed was friendship which sparked into a perfect fairytale. Now, they are on a forever journey and their lovely pre-wedding photos are worth every view. They make such a fine couple and we are super stoked for them!

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Brittany:

We met at my friend’s wedding in 2021. I was a bridesmaid and he was part of the photography team. He mentioned how I stood out and was intrigued by my reserved nature. He decided to fulfill his curiosity and he eventually slid into my DM. He was surprised about how warm I was and said he wished he slid into the DM a lot sooner. 😂 We started off with a friendship which sparked into love story.

Credits

Bride: @brittannyp_

Groom: @casty_moments_gh

Planner: @sproutaffair

Photography: @pixah_photo | @curlynsphotographyy | @focusshotsgh

Videography: @blaqeyeconceptgh | @wycfilms_

Live bloggers: @live_weddings_with_kwaku | @thekingemzy | @momentswithkojo

Drone: @parz.zi

Makeup: @jayclaudbeauty | @dherbybrown_beauty

Bride’s wardrobe: @hagyams

Groom’s wardrobe: @fiifi_yeboah