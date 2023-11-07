Temi & Wale Went Bowling 5 Years Ago and Found Love! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Love has a beautiful way of showing up. For Temi and Wale, their fairytale began during a bowling night with friends. 😍

They were paired as bowling partners and little did they know they would be partners for life. Now, they are doing this for life and are blessing our day with their sweet pre-wedding photos. Each frame has us drooling over how cute they look together. We are so happy love found them and we are totally rooting for them.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Temi:

Our love story is one for the books. It all started almost 5 years ago when fate brought us together. My friend knew his friend and invited us both to a night of bowling. Wale picked us up that night and as soon as I got in the car with him, I knew there was something special about him. Our energies connected instantly and we became bowling partners for the night. Little did we know that we were about to become life partners forever. As we spent more time together, we realized that we were truly best friends who brought out the best in each other. Wale is such a loving, kind, and protective partner. I fell in love with him because he is so supportive and encourages me to reach my full potential.

He challenges me to think differently in all areas of my life and is an excellent teacher and partner. With him by my side, I know that I can do anything. Over the years, our love has only grown stronger. Each year that we have been together, we have learned more about each other and built a bond that can withstand any test of time. I am grateful for every moment that we have shared together, and I am so excited to see what the future holds for us. I cannot wait to stand beside Wale on our wedding day and pledge my love to him for all eternity. He is not only the love of my life but also my soulmate, my best friend, and my forever partner.

Here’s how Wale popped the question:

The proposal was a total surprise. Wale went to great heights to make sure I felt loved and special. He planned a fake photo shoot turned proposal and made sure my family and close friends were there to celebrate with us! He made sure they all wore pink which is my favorite color and had so many thoughtful details.

Credits

Bride: @temithesage

Groom: @waletheceo

Planner: @eemweddings

Videography: @aperfilms_ | @theelovearchitect

Photography: @fransorm_weddings

Groom’s outfit: @ainsleyandtroupe

Bride’s outfit: @andreaiyamah | @tarikedizofficial

Makeup: @beautyperfectionmakeover

Hair: @kemikultureunits