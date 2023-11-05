BN TV
The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James’ Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV
Hey BellaNaijarians,
If you are a lover of African fashion and pop culture, you must have heard about Veekee James by now. There’s been so much buzz since the phenomenal Nigerian fashion designer — Victoria “Veekee” James announced her engagement last week. So many questions Veekee has now answered, a Yoruba Prince won her heart. She said:
I said YES to my sweetest love Femi 💍 🥰 on the 10th of June, 2023!
I thought he was taking me out on a dinner date but he already planned to ask me to be his wife! 🥰
I said YES without a doubt! ❤️
Hit the ▶ button below to watch some sweet moments from their exclusive proposal with a handful of their family and friends present:
See the first Photos Veekee shared from their exclusive proposal:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Swipe for more lovely photos of Veekee and Femi in Marrakech:
View this post on Instagram
Credits