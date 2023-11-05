Connect with us

BN TV Style Sweet Spot Weddings

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James' Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

BN TV

Salem King Discusses His Fascinating Content Creation Journey on "Tea With Tay"

BN TV

Chef Zeelicious Shares Her Yummy Weight Loss Recipes

BN TV

Toke Makinwa and Abimbola Craig Explore Marriage and Self-Discovery on "Toke Moments"

BN TV

Zeelicious Foods Shares Nutritious Coconut Rice Recipe in Latest Vlog | Watch

BN TV Events Movies & TV Style

ICYMI: Mercy Eke Staged The Highlight At LFJ's Lagos Fashion Week Show | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Events News Nollywood Style

ICYMI: Here's How Shaffy Bello Brought Timeless Glam To Lagos Fashion Week 2023 With Lush Hair

BN TV

Catch the Special Halloween Episode of “Visa on Arrival” on BN TV

BN TV Movies & TV Sweet Spot

We’re Getting an Intimate Look at Betty & Soni Irabor’s Love Story in New Africa Magic Original “The Irabors Forever After”

BN TV

Kikifoodies Shares 10 Tantalizing Chicken Recipes to Satisfy Your Cravings

BN TV

The Most Dramatic Bride-To-Be! Watch Veekee James’ Exclusive Marriage Proposal On BNTV

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey BellaNaijarians,

If you are a lover of African fashion and pop culture, you must have heard about Veekee James by now. There’s been so much buzz since the phenomenal Nigerian fashion designer Victoria “Veekee” James announced her engagement last week. So many questions Veekee has now answered, a Yoruba Prince won her heart. She said:

I said YES to my sweetest love Femi 💍 🥰 on the 10th of June, 2023!
I thought he was taking me out on a dinner date but he already planned to ask me to be his wife! 🥰
I said YES without a doubt! ❤️

Hit the ▶ button below to watch some sweet moments from their exclusive proposal with a handful of their family and friends present:

See the first Photos Veekee shared from their exclusive proposal:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Swipe for more lovely photos of Veekee and Femi in Marrakech:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES (@veekee_james)

Credits

Veekee James

@veekee_james

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php