Rhema & Ayo Went from Being Colleagues in Medical School to Saying Yes to Forever!

When it comes to love, one sweet fact is to never say never. The first time Ayo saw Rhema at the teaching hospital where they worked, she made his heart flutter.

Ayo wasn’t able to shoot his shot during that period but little did he know that Cupid had something sweet planned. Years later, he saw her photo on mutual friends’ WhatsApp status and he wasted no time in asking for her contact. It’s been magical ever since and Ayo decided to take things to the next level. He planned a lovely outdoor proposal where he went down on one knee and asked Rhema to marry him. Of course, she said yes and we are so happy for them!

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom-to-be, Ayo:

We were students in training (I was a student nurse while she was a student physiotherapist). Rhema was from another University but came for a clinical posting at my University’s Teaching Hospital. We met at the clinical area a couple of times and did say hi to each other but we were not privileged to get close back then. Within me, I was like “Who is this fine girl”, lol. Fast forward to a few years after graduation, I was just checking out the WhatsApp statuses of my friends and then I saw her appear on two of my friends’ statuses. For a moment, I had myself staring at her picture and suddenly I remembered she was the girl from my University days. I sent both friends DMs asking for her contact details, Instagram handle and if she was single. We reconnected, got talking and soon realised we relate well with each other in terms of values, beliefs, ideas, goals and aspirations…just to mention a few. We became best of friends and the rest is history.

Credits

Planning and Design @proposalbells