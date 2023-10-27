AFRIFF 2023 to Open with Lonzo Nzekwe’s Crime Thriller “Orah”

The Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) has announced that Lonzo Nzekwe‘s crime thriller “Orah” will be the opening night film for its 12th edition, which will take place from November 5-11, 2023 in Lagos, Nigeria.

“Orah” is a character-driven thriller about a female taxi driver in Toronto who embarks on a revenge tour to avenge the death of her son, who was brutally murdered by a high-profile Nigerian criminal in a drug trafficking operation. The film stars Oyin Oladejo, Lucky Onyekachi Ejim, Agape Mngomezulu, Morgan Bedard, Somkele Iyamah-Idhalama, Oris Erhuero, O.C. Ukeje, Femi Lawson, and Christopher Seivright.

AFRIFF Founder and Festival Director Chioma Ude said that ORAH was chosen as the opening night film because it is a “bold step to drive home its theme for the 2023 edition of Indigenous 2.0 Global” and because it is a “tragically gripping and gratifying crime thriller with a gritty look that gives the audience a visceral, authentic experience of the life of our hero and her journey to avenge the death of her son.”

Orah was shot in Canada and Nigeria in late 2022 and is produced by Circle Blue Entertainment and Freddie Films in association with IronFlix Inc., with the participation of Telefilm Canada, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC), and ONCreates Film Fund. Level Film is the Canadian distributor.

Watch the trailer below: