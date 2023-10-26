RMD, Ilebaye, Waje & More Stars Light Up ATAFO SS24 Show At The Lagos Fashion Week

It was a tale of style, craftsmanship and elegance on October 24, 2023, when the celebrated Nigerian designer — Mai Atafo, showcased his Spring/Summer 2024 Collection, tagged ‘Sartorial Reverie’, at the opulent Eko Hotel and Suites, VI, Lagos.

The event was graced by the most prominent figures on the Nigerian entertainment scene including the likes of Richard-Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Banky & Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Timi Dakolo, IK Osakioduwa, Aituaje ‘Waje’ Iruobe, Alexx Ekubo, Victoria ‘Veekee’ James, Prince Nelson-Enwerem, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, IK Ogbonna, Asogwa Alexandra A., Akin Faminu, Idia Aisen, Dimma Umeh, Mimi ‘Medlin Boss Yina and Ilebaye Odinaya.

The Macallan-sponsored showcase marked ATAFO’s second consecutive fashion show after his three-year hiatus off the runway. It featured a mix of a sophisticated yet modern range of garments that cater for life’s various occasions.

The menswear featured formal silhouettes inspired by ATAFO’s signature designs like the “schaket” and “tradxedo“, while the womenswear introduced a fresh, more feminine approach that merges contemporary design with traditional Nigerian style.

