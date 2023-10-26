Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Centre Point: A Luxurious Workspace in Ikoyi

Dayspring Property Development Company (DSPDC) is beaming with pride as Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State, officially inaugurates their iconic masterpiece, Centre Point, in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Positioned as one of Africa’s premier workspaces, Centre Point rises majestically to a height of 103 metres, offering a dynamic blend of leasable office spaces, owner-occupied offices, and a versatile multipurpose hall.

This space is not just reserved for tenants; it is open to the public as well, inviting everyone to partake in extraordinary events. Each facet boasts its own distinct and stylish entrance on the ground level, setting the stage for unparalleled experiences

Apart from the multipurpose hall situated on the 8th floor, the building boasts an array of additional amenities, including a state-of-the-art gymnasium and a restaurant on the 9th mezzanine floor, a helipad complete with a dedicated waiting lounge at the tower’s pinnacle, and a generous 266-car parking facility for the convenience of all occupants.

The interior design, meticulously curated by renowned experts, leaves no detail untouched, resulting in an environment of sheer luxury.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Executive Governor of Lagos State, His Excellency, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, commented:

“This indeed is a magnificent edifice, a place of elegance, beauty, and class. Centre Point represents a new era for Lagos and Nigeria, symbolising our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth. This remarkable edifice is a place where beauty and tourism have come together. This is truly what Lagos is all about. You have indeed raised the bar and added a big flavour to Lagos. This is the beauty of what our Lagos can become.”

Dayspring Property Development Company Limited is said to have a history of contributing to the socio-economic growth of Lagos. In addition to Centre Point, this luxury property development company also owns other high-profile buildings, such as the Rose of Sharon Tower on Victoria Island.

Dele Alakija, an Executive Director of FAMFA OIL, a sister company to DSPD, commented: “This magnificent structure is the embodiment of international collaboration, transcending borders and cultures to create a centre of excellence unparalleled not only in Nigeria but across the entire African continent. It stands as a testament to the power of unity and the sharing of expertise from disparate teams on various continents.”

Also speaking at the event, Rotimi Alakija, Executive Director of FAMFA OIL, added:

“The mandate of Dayspring Properties is to bring international standards of property development to Nigeria. Centre Point is not merely a commercial building; it is a new landmark with a lasting legacy. To us, it’s a bold declaration of elegance and innovation, attracting talents and investments from all corners of Nigeria, various parts of Africa, and the world.”

Sponsored Content