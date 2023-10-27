Meet the Stars of Showmax’s “Bae Beyond Borders”, a Naija-Mzansi Dating Reality TV Show

Showmax‘s exciting new dating reality TV show, “Bae Beyond Borders,” follows the journey of four South African women as they search for love the Naija way. This pan-African dating show, which began streaming on October 23, 2023, and new episodes will be released every Monday until Christmas.

In the first phase of the show, each of the four women will have dates with all 12 Nigerian bachelors from different backgrounds. Through online speed dating, the ladies will collectively choose eight men who’ve made the best impression, and then they will embark on a journey to Nigeria to meet these chosen suitors in person.

From their eight favourites, each woman will select one man to accompany them back to South Africa. After this selection, they will move into a stunning villa in Cape Town to explore whether their cross-cultural relationships can flourish. The big question remains: will these four hopeful women discover love beyond borders on this unique adventure?

Meet the stars:

Zezethu Mniki is a 34-year-old from Johannesburg who describes herself as an introvert. “I am a reserved person, but I am also outgoing. I love to dress up and do my make-up and go out and have fun. I love people, I love being around people, I love nature and animals and often enjoy outdoor activities. I also enjoy going to new places and interacting with people of different cultures.”

Nande Ramcwana, 24, from the Eastern Cape holds a Diploma in Local Government Finance and an Advanced Diploma in Public Management. She is currently a YouTuber, content creator and social media influencer. She describes herself as an enthusiastic, self-motivated, reliable, responsible, and hard-working person. About how this experience has changed her life, she said, “Entering this show changed my life for the better, there were so many lessons I got to learn about myself and that is invaluable. I am going to use these lessons in my everyday life.”

31-year-old Malibongwe Gumede from Midrand, is a radio producer, describes herself as a very strong and dynamic lady. “I love shopping, travelling, and going out with friends to eat some good food and sometimes I can be an introvert and keep to myself.” On the drama that ensued during filming, she shared, “People need to watch this show because it is super interesting, there are so many twists and turns and their jaws will be on the floor. Nothing is as it seems.”

30-year-old Vuvu Maseti from Johannesburg is a make-up artist who spoke about how the process was challenging for her. “I am a very indecisive person, so narrowing down the guys to just one was so difficult for me. What if I make the wrong decision, how will I live with myself?”

Meet some of the men vying for love

27-year-old fitness influencer, model and actor Eric Oshiokhai is no stranger to the spotlight, having made his reality television debut on the lockdown season of Big Brother Naija. “It’s high time I waltzed into a commitment; I’ve been dancing in the streets, and now I’m ready for something real,” he says. “South African ladies bring the sizzle that I crave. That’s exactly what I’m after; they are very sexy and driven.”

Luciano Okere is a 32-year-old journalist and businessman from Lagos. After his separation in 2022, Luciano is now ready to start dating again. This time, he wants to give love beyond Nigeria a try. “I am interested in getting to know South African women to see how dating outside of Nigeria is,” he shared. “I am big on love and exploring different cultures, so when this opportunity came about, I grabbed it with both hands. I am ready for my South African queen.”

31-year-old Chidubem Okeke is a software developer who has seen the beauty of Nigerians and South Africans dating and even getting married. His older brother has been married to a South African woman for many years and Chidubem is inspired by their love. “I have seen the beautiful love my brother and his wife share, and it inspires me to seek a similar connection for myself.”

34-year-old content creator Kingsley Okparaebube Ndubuisi is intrigued by the beauty of South African women. “South African women are very beautiful; I like how they dance, how they move and how they look.” Kingsley also has relatives who are married to South African women. From what they have shared with him, he is very interested in finding one for himself. “I heard that South African women are good to build with and that they bring peace.”

“Bae Beyond Borders” is the third Showmax reality show from POP24, after This Body Works For Me and The Mommy Club became instant hits across South Africa.

“Bae Beyond Borders is a dating show like no other,” says POP24’s Zinzi Velelo Alake, creator and executive producer of the show. “This is an inside look on cross-cultural dating and how beautiful and uniting it can be. As someone who is married to a Nigerian man, I want to show people how both cultures have the potential to blend really well. There are a lot of misconceptions about South Africans and Nigerians dating, and I want to show it in its purest, realest form; that will blow the minds of viewers.”

Watch the trailers below: