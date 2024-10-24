HEAR WORD! Celebrates 10 Years of Impact with a 3-Day ImpactFest at Shell Hall, MUSON Centre

Celebrating a decade of impactful storytelling, global acclaim, and advocacy, the internationally renowned stage play HEAR WORD! is back with a grand 3-Day ImpactFest. This unique festival will bring together 3,000 participants across multiple sectors to address the urgent issue of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

For the past ten years, the stage play HEAR WORD!, directed by Ifeoma Fafunwa, has captured audiences worldwide with its powerful performances of monologues, songs, and dance based on real-life stories of Nigerian women. The production highlights issues such as gender inequality, sexual violence, and the barriers that limit women’s access to leadership, safety and economic independence.

Reflecting on Past Successes

Since its inception, HEAR WORD! has toured Africa, Europe and USA and has been seen by over 125,000 live audience members. Within Nigeria, the show has been performed in Lagos, Ibadan, Ife, Nsukka, Abuja and Benin City. The play has received local and international recognition from major Nigerian National publications and The New York Times and The Boston Globe to mention a few. HEAR WORD! is one of the first Nigerian plays to be curated into the Edinburgh International Festival.

A Decade of Impact and the Road Ahead

This HEAR WORD! 10th Anniversary ImpactFest offers events designed to proffer a holistic and solutions-driven approach to tackling Gender Based Violence. The festival will take place from October 29th to 31st, 2024 at the Shell Hall, MUSON Centre, and will feature the powerful stage play,HEAR WORD! thought-provoking panel discussions, spoken word performances, and action-oriented breakout sessions.

Themed Champions for Ending Gender-Based Violence, this 3-day ImpactFest will focus on engaging various stakeholders, including educators, students, religious leaders, and the public, to explore practical solutions to end GBV in Nigerian communities.

ImpactFest Highlights:

October 29, 2024 – Focus Group & Solutions Breakout Sessions

An opportunity for key stakeholders to discuss, ideate, and propose actionable solutions to gender-based violence virtually on Twitter Spaces.

October 30, 2024 @ 10 am – Ending Gender-Based Violence in Senior Secondary Schools | Registration Link

A session dedicated to empowering youth and educators to prevent GBV in schools.

October 30, 2024 @ 3 pm – Champions for Ending Gender-Based Violence on University Campuses | Registration Link

Engaging university leaders, professors, and students to foster safe and supportive campuses.

October 31, 2024 @ 10 am – Christian Leaders for Ending Gender-Based Violence

| Registration Link

A special session calling on church leaders to take action in their congregations and communities.

Admission is FREE for all events but participants are invited to register to attend the ImpactFest events. Seats can also be secured at hearword.com/impactfest

About iOpenEye Africa

HEAR WORD! Is powered by iOpenEye Africa, an organisation that has spent the last decade challenging harmful cultural norms and advocating for the rights of women through the arts. The foundation uses performance art as a tool for societal change, offering not only stage plays but also skills-building workshops and open dialogue events aimed at dismantling the culture of silence surrounding gender-based violence and creating equitable communities.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected] ; [email protected]

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HEAR WORD! Impact Fest