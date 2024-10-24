First Look at Inkblot’s Star-Studded “Family Gbese”

Inkblot Productions is gearing up for another potential blockbuster. This time a partnership with Meristem. Their latest project, “Family Gbese,” a family dramedy directed by Michelle Bello and written by Chinaza Onuzo, is slated for release in cinemas nationwide on November 8th and distributed by Film One Entertainment.

From what we know, the film, which stars Uzor Arukwe, explores the complexities of loyalty, family, and ambition as the protagonist, Nnamdi (portrayed by Arukwe), faces a life-altering request from his mentor. “Family Gbese” tackles themes deeply rooted in Nigerian culture and society, promising a fun and emotional cinematic experience.

The film boasts a stellar cast, including Teniola Aladese, Lillian Afegbai, Mike Ezuruonye, and veteran actors like Ireti Doyle and Muyiwa Ademola. Given the production team’s track record, expectations are high for “Family Gbese” as Inkblot’ last family dramedy, “Muri & Ko,” raked over N130 million at the Box Office in June this year.

With a premiere scheduled for November 6th, “Family Gbese” is poised to be a contender in the Nollywood scene as we wrap up the year. Look for this intriguing dramedy when it hits cinemas nationwide next month on November 8th.

