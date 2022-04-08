Toke Makinwa Gives Her Honest Review on “The Real Housewives of Lagos” | Toke Moments

Connect with us

Toke Makinwa is back with another juicy episode of “Toke Moments“, and in this episode, she gives her honest opinion of the cast of the most anticipated show of the moment “The Real Housewives of Lagos“.

In the description on her YouTube channel, she wrote:

Guyssssssssss, I have yet another review for you guys this week, I am sure you all have heard that the real housewives ion Lagos is coming, today on TokeMoments let’s talk about the 6 cast members and who you think will bring what. I must admit I did not se this selection of cast members coming but after my initial shock, I think it’s a good thing the show makers decided to do this. If you are within Africa and the UK, the show launches on the 8th of April, go to www.showmax.com, download and subscribe so we gist about the show. who is your favourite so far? What do you think about the show coming to Lagos?

Watch the vlog below:

