L.A.X joins Chinasa Anukam in Episode 4 of “Is This Seat Taken?” Season 2

4 hours ago

Chinasa Anukam sits with the Rasaki Music boss, L.A.X in this episode of “Is This Seat Taken”.

In this video description on her YouTube channel, Chinasa says;

More than any other episode this season, this felt like an actual date because this man came on a mission to tension me & throw me off. First of all he showed up mad early then he came in matching black and silver because clearly his village people had told him all our secrets. Anyways, he was a great guest & it’s another great episode! Good bad boy, thanks for lending your talents and your time @L.A.X . Enjoy the episode my loves.

Watch:

