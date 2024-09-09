Fireboy DML’s Chat with Chinasa Anukam on Music, Love & More Will Make Your Day

In this hilarious episode of “Is This Seat Taken?,” host Chinasa Anukam sits down with Fireboy DML for a lively conversation full of banter that had us grinning from ear to ear.

Before the release of his fourth studio album, “Adedamola,” opens up about the inspiration behind his new work. Before the album dropped, he had already given fans a taste with his single “Everyday,” and he explains the meaning and story behind the track.

The conversation also turns nostalgic as Fireboy reflects on his childhood, growing up as the eldest of three brothers. He shares how being the firstborn shaped him, curbing his rebellious side and instilling a deep sense of responsibility. Fireboy then takes us through his Grammy experience, recalling the thrill of seeing Lenny Kravitz and his unforgettable performance alongside Ed Sheeran at Wembley Stadium.

To top it off, Fireboy’s love for football shines through as he and Chinasa bond over their shared support for Manchester United.