7 Years Later: Simi Celebrates the Legacy of “Simisola” Album with Heartfelt Memories

It’s hard to believe that seven years have passed since the release of Simi’s hit album, “Simisola.” Over the years, the album has cemented itself as a timeless classic, offering solid music and capturing the hearts of listeners and Simi’s ever-loyal fan base.

Released on September 8, 2017, the 12-track album features hits such as “Jamb Question,” “Smile For Me,” “Tiff,” “Love Don’t Care,” and “Joromi.” Upon its debut, it landed at number five on the Billboard World Albums chart for the week of September 30, 2017. The album went on to win Album of the Year and earned a nomination for Best R&B/Pop Album at The Headies 2018. It also received a nomination for Album of the Year at the 2018 Nigeria Entertainment Awards.

To mark the album’s 7th anniversary, Simi took to social media, reminiscing about her favourite tracks and sharing personal insights on what each song means to her.

See her tweets below:

My baby is 7 🤎🤎🤎 #SIMISOLA What songs had you in a chokehold? pic.twitter.com/mAxCkS5eKb — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 8, 2024

Jamb Question was mine and @falzthebahdguy ‘s first fight lol. It was so hilarious that all we did was fight and all you people saw was chemistry. pic.twitter.com/xW2YQ6JvAa — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 8, 2024

This is my favorite Simi song ever. It’s more about nostalgia now than any thing else, but it stays 🩷 #SmileForMe pic.twitter.com/ICqTRR9Zs6 — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 8, 2024

A lot of you owe me your love story because of this song lol #CompleteMe pic.twitter.com/kv95SuLl8R — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 8, 2024

All the messages I got about the tears this song gave them 🥹 #GoneForGood pic.twitter.com/1sIwqUEdWk — Simi (@SympLySimi) September 8, 2024