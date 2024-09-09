Davido, Tyla & Lojay Among Artists on 2024 Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Honour Roll

Connect with us

Nigeria’s music stars Davido and Lojay, along with Grammy-winning South African star Tyla, have been named among Billboard’s 2024 Honour Roll artists, celebrated for achieving a No. 1 hit on the R&B, Rap, or Rhythmic charts. The Billboard Honour Roll acknowledges artists who have made a significant impact with their chart-topping success over the past year.

The recognition comes as part of Billboard’s celebration of its R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players, spotlighting those who’ve propelled the genre to new heights. This year, R&B made a grand return, notably with Usher’s Super Bowl performance signalling the genre’s revival. Billboard honoured five standout artists shaping the future of R&B, including Usher, Victoria Monet, Lucky Daye, and the late Luther Vandross.

Tyla stood out as one of the honourees, receiving the Global Impact Award for her massive hit “Water.” The song took over the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart, staying at No. 1 for an incredible 44 weeks. “Water” also achieved remarkable success on multiple charts, reaching No. 7 on the Hot 100, No. 6 on Pop Airplay, and topping the Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop and Rhythmic Airplay charts.

According to Billboard, “Water” captivated audiences with its genre-blending sound, pushing boundaries and resonating with diverse listeners across the globe. Tyla’s achievement cemented her as a trailblazer in Afrobeats and R&B, and she continues to influence the global music scene with her unique sound.

Watch Tyla’s acceptance of her Global Impact Award:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by billboard (@billboard)

Related Topics:
