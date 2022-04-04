BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Hiya BellaNaijarians!

Guess who will be visiting the beautiful city of Nairobi? It’s BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin.

On the 6th of April, 2022, Visa will be launching an innovation studio in Nairobi and it promises to be fun! I can’t wait to bring your all the beautiful moments from the launch. You think it ends there? Nahhhhh. I will be in Nairobi from the 5th of April to the 7th of April, and will be bringing you all the beautiful stories from this Kenyan city.

Fun fact: Did you know Nairobi is called the “green city in the sun”?

The spectacular skyline views, elegant interiors of the hotel, the vibrancy of the city, mouthwatering cuisine, and of course, Visa’s innovation studio launch – I can’t wait to bring them all to you.

If you have always wanted to travel to Nairobi, here’s your chance to come along with me on this trip. Follow my BNxVisa Nairobi trip on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter. Also follow me @oluwadunsin___ for more.