BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa's Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija's Oluwadunsin

Tech4Dev & Microsoft empowers 18,000 Nigerian Youths + Awards 3.5 Million to #Digitalforall Challenge Winners👏🏾👏🏾

Every Red Carpet Look Worth Seeing From The 2022 #Grammys

Jon Batiste, CeCe Winans and Jazmine Sullivan Among The 2022 Grammy Winners

Dress Code said "Eko Glam" & Guests at the Real Housewives of Lagos Premiere Understood the Assignment!

These 3 Remarkable Teens on the Spectrum are Showcasing their Pieces at the “Art In Autism” Exhibition 👏🏾 | April 2nd - 19th

The Lord's Achievers Awards 2022 was all about Celebrating 'The Bold and Audacious' | See Full List of Winners

All the Moments from the “Walk the Talk" Cancer Awareness Walk hosted by The Foundation for Cancer Care

It's Premium Entertainment this Easter at Doyenne Circle's Musical, ‘Ada The Country’ with Kate Henshaw, Patience Ozokwor, Chigurl | April 15th–18th

#BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Published

14 mins ago

Hiya BellaNaijarians!

Guess who will be visiting the beautiful city of Nairobi? It’s BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin.

On the 6th of April, 2022, Visa will be launching an innovation studio in Nairobi and it promises to be fun! I can’t wait to bring your all the beautiful moments from the launch. You think it ends there? Nahhhhh. I will be in Nairobi from the 5th of April to the 7th of April, and will be bringing you all the beautiful stories from this Kenyan city.

Fun fact: Did you know Nairobi is called the “green city in the sun”?

The spectacular skyline views, elegant interiors of the hotel, the vibrancy of the city, mouthwatering cuisine, and of course, Visa’s innovation studio launch – I can’t wait to bring them all to you.

If you have always wanted to travel to Nairobi, here’s your chance to come along with me on this trip. Follow my BNxVisa Nairobi trip on @bellanaijaonline on Instagram and @bellanaija on Twitter. Also follow me @oluwadunsin___ for more.

I tell stories. Works featured in BellaNaija, Barren Magazine, The Juggernaut, The Kalahari Review, Lion and Lilac, and others. Wanna talk to me? Easy! Send an email to [email protected] Send me DMs, I don't bite: Instagram @oluwadunsin___ Twitter @duunsin.

