Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope’s Son Made His Papa Proud at His School’s Cultural Day

One look at Junior Pope‘s social media feeds and you’ll see he’s one proud papa. The Nollywood actor loves to post pictures of his sons, Jason, Jaden and Jamon.

His kids had a cultural day at school, and the proud dad was there. One of his sons created a memorable moment he won’t be forgetting anytime soon. “I wouldn’t miss this day for all the scripts in Nollywood,” he wrote. “My boys made me proud.”

Watch the aww-worthy moment below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)