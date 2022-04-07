Connect with us

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope’s Son Made His Papa Proud at His School’s Cultural Day

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Tobi Bakre & Fiyin Gambo recount their experiences filming "The Blood Covenant" on Inkblot's "Meet and Greet"

BN TV Music

Blaqbonez breaks down the lyrics of "Commander" on Glitch Verses

BN TV Living

This episode of "Menisms" focuses on self-discovery | Watch

BN TV Music Scoop

Jinmi Abduls shares his music journey & his efforts on artist development in Africa with CNN's "Inside Africa" | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Official Trailer for Netflix's original Nigerian series "Blood Sisters"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch Episode 13 of Accelerate TV's "Third Avenue"

BN TV Living

How to make crêpe with just 3 ingredients + 4 ways to serve it

BN TV Music

New Video: L.A.X - Sempe (Acoustic)

BN TV Nollywood

Hilda Dokubo talks to Chude Jideonwo about her Life as an Actress, Public Servant & Activist on #WithChude

BN TV

Watch the Sweet Moment Junior Pope’s Son Made His Papa Proud at His School’s Cultural Day

Published

42 mins ago

 on

One look at Junior Pope‘s social media feeds and you’ll see he’s one proud papa. The Nollywood actor loves to post pictures of his sons, Jason, Jaden and Jamon.

His kids had a cultural day at school, and the proud dad was there. One of his sons created a memorable moment he won’t be forgetting anytime soon. “I wouldn’t miss this day for all the scripts in Nollywood,” he wrote. “My boys made me proud.”

Watch the aww-worthy moment below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JNR POPE ODONWODO (@jnrpope)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

John Ogba-Ifeakanwa: Understanding Depression, Society’s Silent Killer

Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija | #BNShareYourHustle

Dr. Ukandu Rightway: Early Detection of Glaucoma Can Help You Avoid Blindness

BNxVisainNairobi: Follow The Thrills of Visa’s Innovation Studio Launch with BellaNaija’s Oluwadunsin

Farida Yahya: Why Founders Should Renegotiate the Psychological Contract with Their Team
css.php