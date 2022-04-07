“Power” Star Naturi Naughton & Two Lewis’ Wedding Looked Like A Fairy Tale

Connect with us

Power” actress Naturi Naughton officially tied the knot with the love of her life, singer Xavier “Two” Lewis at St. Regis (Buckhead) in Atlanta over the weekend, on April 2.

The wedding was attended by actress Teyonah Parris, radio personality Angela Yee, and “Power” co-stars LaLa Anthony, Omari Hardwick and Sinqua Walls.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala)

The officiant was “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Du’Sean Barnett Jordan, and according to BRIDES, he and his wife, Kristin supported the couple with marriage counselling. Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tevin Campbell, performed “Brown Eyed Girl” as the actress walked down the aisle with her father and had the reception bubbling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

Naturi and Two’s wedding colours of lavender, eggplant, gold, and cream.

Two wore a handmade cream suit by Ghanaian designer Ozwald Boateng, Gucci shoes, and a purple bowtie and boutonnière on his wedding day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ℒᎯ ℒᎯ (@lala)

Naturi wore a glimmering Berta gown with a gorgeous bustier and adorable bow ties on the shoulders to the event. To go down the aisle, she added a long overskirt. Zuri, Naturi’s four-year-old daughter, and Two’s niece were the flower girls for the day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Naturi Naughton (@naturi4real)

Congratulations to the happy couple.

