TNC Africa has a New Audio Series “Love, Music & Dreams” | Watch the First Three Episodes

If you love web series or Nollywood movies, you will love TNC Africa‘s new audio series, “Love, Music & Dreams“.

This audio series will awaken your inner romantic, according to the film and TV production company.

The series is voiced by Floyd Igbo, Shalewa Ashafa, Daniel Etim Effiong, Ope Keshinro, Onochie Nwoko, Tade Adekunle, Joy Ogbekene and Christine Lamba to mention a few. It is produced by Adaugo Falcon Uzoma and directed by Remi Olutimayin, and executive produced by Olawale Adetula.

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 3