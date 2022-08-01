Movies & TV
See Stan & Blessing Nze Loved Up at the Premiere of “Hey You!”
Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Nze stepped out for Anthill Production Studio’s rom-com, “Hey You!”
The event guests included the film’s cast, Efe Irele, Rotimi Salami, Tope Olowoniyan, Seyi Awolowo, the director, Uyoyou Adia, and Niyi Akimolayan.
The “Prophetess” actress rocked a black gown, with pink ruffles and heels, while her beau was simple in a patterned two-piece.
The couple partied with famous friends and weren’t shy to pack on the PDA.
Check out their photos below:
Photo Credit: @crustimages