See Stan & Blessing Nze Loved Up at the Premiere of “Hey You!”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Nollywood couple Stan Nze and Blessing Nze stepped out for Anthill Production Studio’s rom-com, “Hey You!

The event guests included the film’s cast, Efe Irele, Rotimi Salami, Tope Olowoniyan, Seyi Awolowo, the director, Uyoyou Adia, and Niyi Akimolayan.

The “Prophetess” actress rocked a black gown, with pink ruffles and heels, while her beau was simple in a patterned two-piece.

The couple partied with famous friends and weren’t shy to pack on the PDA.

Check out their photos below:

Photo Credit: @crustimages

