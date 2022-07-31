Meet the Latest #BBNaija Level Up Housemates, Deji & Modella

Connect with us

Movies & TV

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

The first Big Brother Naija Level Up Sunday Live Show happened tonight and although there were no evictions, Biggie had a not-so-surprising surprise for the housemates and viewers. Ebuka introduced two new (fake) Housemates – Deji to the Level 1 house and Modella, to the Level 2 house.

We now have 26 housemates in the Big Brother house. Looks like it’s going to get more intense. We’re ready! Meet the Housemates below:

Deji

Ayodeji is a lover and a handyman. He thinks his physical attributes draw people to him. He says he’s going to be as real as it gets. Unpredictable, spontaneous, loverboy and playboy.

Modella

Modella says she’s the content queen the house needs. She’s multi-talented and is bringing all the vibe and energy we need to Biggie’s House.

