Movies & TV
Meet the Latest #BBNaija Level Up Housemates, Deji & Modella
The first Big Brother Naija Level Up Sunday Live Show happened tonight and although there were no evictions, Biggie had a not-so-surprising surprise for the housemates and viewers. Ebuka introduced two new (fake) Housemates – Deji to the Level 1 house and Modella, to the Level 2 house.
We now have 26 housemates in the Big Brother house. Looks like it’s going to get more intense. We’re ready! Meet the Housemates below:
Deji
Ayodeji is a lover and a handyman. He thinks his physical attributes draw people to him. He says he’s going to be as real as it gets. Unpredictable, spontaneous, loverboy and playboy.
Deji entering the Level 1 house tonight.
Modella
Modella says she’s the content queen the house needs. She’s multi-talented and is bringing all the vibe and energy we need to Biggie’s House.
The moment the 26th housemate Modella walked into the Level 2 house.
Meanwhile, Deji and Modella are fake housemates. At least, one thing this night that we know of that the housemates didn’t know.
What does “fake housemate” mean oh?
Will they leave later on in the show? Will they stay till the end? Cann tbhey be up for eviction? What if the viewers love them?
We wait!
